Janet S. Eyth, age 91, went to Heaven on July 13, 2020. Jan was born in Neligh in 1929. She graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BS in History and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Mortar Board Society. She met and married Bill Eyth. After graduation, they lived in Beatrice, where they raised their 3 children Cathy (Doug), Sally (Nick), and Tom. Jan was a wonderful mother who supported her children in their activities, and also served in many volunteer capacities in Beatrice. She was an avid golfer and bridge player, and a member of PEO, Chapter Z. In 1980, Jan moved to Boise, ID. She participated in her favorite activities - golf, attending concerts, PEO, and church. She loved to travel and was always looking forward to her next "road trip" to see her children, grandchildren, and friends. She also took many trips within the US and Internationally. In Boise, she was a volunteer tour guide at the State Capitol. This led to her becoming the Supervisor for all government meetings that took place inside the capitol building between officials, citizens, lobbyists, etc. At age 80 she retired. In 201,7 Jan moved to Colorado to be closer to family. Her family will always be grateful for the care she received from the many "angels" at the Good Samaritan Village in Fort Collins.