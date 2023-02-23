Janet E. Salts

Janet E. Salts, 76 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home Sunday night, February 19, 2023. She was born on June 17, 1946 in Lincoln to Earl W. and Betty (Ness) Harman. Janet graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1964. Janet and Jeff Salts Sr. were married on September 7, 1990. She had been employed for several years at the Martin Luther Home in Beatrice and was the produce manager at Super Foods in Beatrice for 24 years. Janet enjoyed reading, woodworking, writing stories, and collecting Santa Claus'.

Survivors include her husband Jeff Salts Sr.; children Debbie Chritton (Kim Bohling) of Tecumseh, Sharon Chritton (Mathew McDonald) of Omaha, and Jeff Salts Jr. (Raven Mann) of Beatrice; grandchildren Sophia Taylor and Marli, Mavrick and Journey; brothers Edward (Connie) Harman of Bend, OR, and Bill (Mary Jane) Harman of Olalla, WA; cousin Jim Harman of Lincoln; niece Gina Harman of Omaha; nephews Justin (Jackie) Orth of Beatrice and Jason (Tina) Orth of Pickrell; Sister By Heart and special caregiver Sandy (Scott) Hickey of Beatrice; special family friend, like a son, Dustin Meyer; and other nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson Nicholas Schmitz.

Celebration of Life Service and meal will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the American Legion Club, 701 Dorsey Street in Beatrice. Casual dress is requested by the family. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website at Janet's obituary. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available for signatures from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family with the funeral home in charge. Sign Janet's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.