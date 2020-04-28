Janice A. McAllister

Janice A. (Wiegand) McAllister, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. She was born in Beatrice on October 12, 1938 to Arnold and Anita (Siems) Wiegand. Janice grew up near Beatrice and graduated from Holmesville High School in 1957. She married Hubert “Mac” McAllister on October 25, 1959 in Beatrice. Janice and Hubert owned a construction company where they lived in York and Lincoln before coming back to Beatrice in 1960. She was baptized, confirmed and a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Janice enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening, flowers and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.