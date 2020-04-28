Janice A. McAllister

Janice A.(Wiegand) McAllister
Janice A. (Wiegand) McAllister, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. She was born in Beatrice on October 12, 1938 to Arnold and Anita (Siems) Wiegand. Janice grew up near Beatrice and graduated from Holmesville High School in 1957. She married Hubert “Mac” McAllister on October 25, 1959 in Beatrice. Janice and Hubert owned a construction company where they lived in York and Lincoln before coming back to Beatrice in 1960. She was baptized, confirmed and a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Janice enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening, flowers and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Janice is survived by a daughter, Susan Bangert and husband Joe of Falls City; sons, Bryan McAllister and wife Renee, Mark McAllister and wife Kris, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Kyle Bangert and wife Sarah, Lindsey Grady and husband Jeff, Rachel Fritz and husband Jed, Erin Keithley and husband Josh, Elizabeth Bangert, Dustin, Brent, Meagan, Denise and Kolby McAllister; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Wiegand; sister-in-law, Nadine Wiegand; and nieces, Lisa Robertson of Lincoln and Lana Clapper and husband Tim of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert “Mac” on October 29, 1995; son, Paul McAllister; and brothers, Robert Wiegand and Marvin Wiegand.
Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Brisbois officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
