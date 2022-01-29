Janice Anderson

Janice J. Anderson

Janice J. Anderson, 73 years of age, of DeWitt passed away Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln Thursday morning, January 27, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1948 in Beatrice to Walden and Zola (Nickles) Nickel. She was a graduate of Seward High School and completed several credits at SCC in Beatrice. Janice and Larry Anderson were married on March 8, 1966 and moved to DeWitt in 1976. She had worked at Petersen Manufacturing in DeWitt for 36 years and as a cashier at WalMart for 5 years and had provided childcare for her family. She was a member of the DeWitt United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School for 23 years, member of United Methodist Women, Church board, Youth Leader and member of Healthy Congregation Group; had been a cub scout and Webelos leader, and a girl scout leader for over 15 ½ years. Janice enjoyed photography, genealogy, and art (painting).

Survivors include his children Larry Anderson Jr. and wife Angie of Wilber, Ronald Anderson and wife Jodi of Frankfurt, KS, and Jana Muehling and husband Darin of DeWitt; 10 grandchildren Matthew Wambold, Quinten Anderson, Brittany Anderson-Chapman, Casandra Anderson-Curtis, Jarod Stream, Jordan & Joshua Muehling, and Dakota, Dominick & Gabriel (Bethany) Martin; 5 great-grandchildren Janessa, Hunter, Adam, Breleigh & Gunner, Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Larry Anderson Sr. (2015); and brother Robert Nickel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the DeWitt United Methodist Church. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt. The body will lie in state from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt with the greeting friends from 5-6:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church and to St. Jude's Hospital with Dale and Linda Colgrove in charge. Sign Janice's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchcapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.