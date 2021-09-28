Janice F. Hermsmeier

Janice F. (Wilhelm) Hermsmeier, 64 years of age, of Jansen passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was born on June 22, 1957 in Fairbury to Alvin and Phyllis (Koepff) Wilhelm. Janice graduated from Tri County High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Business from Fairbury Junior College. She married Daryl Hermsmeier on January 13, 1976 in Fairbury. Janice worked many years at Endicott Clay Products Company and as a part time cook much of her life at several places including Rock Creek Inn, Corner Tavern, both in Jansen and Sidetrek Bar and Grill in Harbine. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Jansen and enjoyed in her younger years shooting trap, hunting and bowling. Janice also enjoyed cooking, socializing with family and friends and playing with her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.