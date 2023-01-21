Janice Harris

Janice M. Harris

Janice M. (Borzekofski) Harris, 64 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at the Beatrice Community Hospital Friday morning, January 13, 2023. She was born on October 7, 1958 in Beatrice to Dale and Lorene (Schienbein) Borzekofski. She was raised in Plymouth and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Janice had been a cook at the Fairbury Country Club and had been a nurse's aide at the former Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Center in Beatrice. She enjoyed crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters Jessica (Chris) Francisco on Beatrice, Nicole Borzekofski of Beatrice, and Crystal Harris of Omaha; 2 granddaughters J'Cadence and Elizabella Lytle; brother Gary Borzekofski of Beatrice; sister Vicki (Larry) Schmidt of Plymouth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law Vicki Sue Borzekofski; brother-in-law Jerry Haecker; and great-nephew Bryson Haecker.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Center Chapel in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Janice's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.