Janice J. Adams, age 79 of Blue Springs, passed away at her home on May 4, 2020. She was born in Beatrice on March 7, 1941 to Chester V. and Viva Lorraine (Remmers) Wrightsman. Her family moved to Barneston and later to Blue Springs where she attended high school and met Lannie. She was a 1958 graduate of Wymore High School. On August 9, 1958 she was united in marriage to Frederick Lannie Adams. She worked at Store Kraft in Beatrice until Monte was born. They moved to Burlington, IA and then to Grand Island where their daughter, Neelee was born, before returning to Blue Springs where she worked as a teller for the Blue Springs State Bank for 29 years before retiring. She was very set in her ways and her ways included keeping a clean and tidy home, her faith in God and above all else, caring for others. She cherished her family, and nothing made her happier than seeing her grandchildren grow up and start families of their own. She also made a special companion in a stray cat named, Fluffy. Although she had experienced pain and sorrow throughout her life, she was a strong woman who found beauty in the spring flowers, joy in the sound of a toddler's sweet voice and comfort in her memories of times with her family. She did not waste her time with unkind words or complaining. All who spent time with her left with a feeling that you were so deeply loved and cared for.