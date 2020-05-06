Janice J. Adams
Janice J. Adams, age 79 of Blue Springs, passed away at her home on May 4, 2020. She was born in Beatrice on March 7, 1941 to Chester V. and Viva Lorraine (Remmers) Wrightsman. Her family moved to Barneston and later to Blue Springs where she attended high school and met Lannie. She was a 1958 graduate of Wymore High School. On August 9, 1958 she was united in marriage to Frederick Lannie Adams. She worked at Store Kraft in Beatrice until Monte was born. They moved to Burlington, IA and then to Grand Island where their daughter, Neelee was born, before returning to Blue Springs where she worked as a teller for the Blue Springs State Bank for 29 years before retiring. She was very set in her ways and her ways included keeping a clean and tidy home, her faith in God and above all else, caring for others. She cherished her family, and nothing made her happier than seeing her grandchildren grow up and start families of their own. She also made a special companion in a stray cat named, Fluffy. Although she had experienced pain and sorrow throughout her life, she was a strong woman who found beauty in the spring flowers, joy in the sound of a toddler's sweet voice and comfort in her memories of times with her family. She did not waste her time with unkind words or complaining. All who spent time with her left with a feeling that you were so deeply loved and cared for.
Those left to cherish Janice's memory are her son, Monte Adams and wife Kim of Beatrice; grandsons, Caelan Adams and wife Paige of Beatrice, Colton Adams and wife Devynn of Ralston, and Camden Adams of Beatrice; great-grandchildren, Adaline and Maeve Adams, and Rosemary Adams; brother, Ken (Trish) Wrightsman of Colorado Springs; sister Julie (Brad) Manes of Lincoln and their daughter Paige Manes of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Pat Wrightsman of South Dakota and Diane (Bob) Heapes of Phoenix; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lannie (2011); daughter, Neelee Dawn (Adams) Oltmans (1997); brother, Dick Wrightsman; and her parents.
Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Another memorial service will be held at a later date at the Wymore Church of Christ. A visitation will take place Friday from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for later designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Janice's online register book and view her video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.