Janice Marie Adam, daughter of the late Jerry Adam and Bernice Adam (McCord), died early August 23, 2021, at Brookside Hospice in Lincoln. She was 72. Blind and severely developmentally disabled since birth, Janice lived most of her life at Beatrice State Developmental Center, where she was able to enjoy swimming, playing the piano, listening to guitar music, getting her hair done, and taking walks in the sunshine. Her late mother was a long-time advocate of the rights of developmentally disabled Nebraskans.