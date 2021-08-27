 Skip to main content
Janice Marie Adam
Janice Marie Adam, daughter of the late Jerry Adam and Bernice Adam (McCord), died early August 23, 2021, at Brookside Hospice in Lincoln. She was 72. Blind and severely developmentally disabled since birth, Janice lived most of her life at Beatrice State Developmental Center, where she was able to enjoy swimming, playing the piano, listening to guitar music, getting her hair done, and taking walks in the sunshine. Her late mother was a long-time advocate of the rights of developmentally disabled Nebraskans.

Survivors are her sisters, Linda Adam-Hall of Estes Park, CO, Jerilyn Adam Weaver of Bethesda, MD; five nieces and one nephew.

Remembrances can go to IDAN c/o Jim Swoboda, 25850 State Street, Valley NE 68064-7630. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

