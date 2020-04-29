Janice McAllister
View Comments

Janice McAllister

{{featured_button_text}}

Janice A.(Weigand)McAllister

Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Brisbois officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Janice McAllister, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News