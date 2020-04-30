Janice McAllister

Janice A.(Weigand)McAllister
Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Brisbois officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
