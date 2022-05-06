Janice Oden

Janice Elaine Oden (Boerger), of Beatrice, passed away on May 4th, 2022 at the age of 78. She was born in Lynn, KS to Walter and Anna Boerger on May 31, 1943. Her family moved to Market Street in Beatrice in 1948. Janice married Roy Oliver Oden in 1959 and had four sons, Duane Dean, Richard Alan, Scott Fitzgerald and Gary Lee. Making their home on Market Street in Beatrice. She was a devoted Wife and Mother, ALWAYS putting the Family before herself. She enjoyed bowling on leagues and in tournaments at Henry's Bowl with Gary. She never missed any of the sporting or school activities her boys were involved in. Janice worked at BSDC in the kitchen for 30 years. She also worked part time at the Maytag Laundromat on 10th and Court Street for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, and reading western romance novels. She watched the Kansas City Chiefs or whoever's helmet she liked if they weren't on, The KC Royals, and The Cornhuskers. She also loved watching crime TV shows. She loved the many dogs we had over the years.