Janice Oden

Janice Elaine (Boerger) Oden
Janice Elaine Oden (Boerger), of Beatrice, passed away on May 4th, 2022 at the age of 78. She was born in Lynn, KS to Walter and Anna Boerger on May 31, 1943. Her family moved to Market Street in Beatrice in 1948. Janice married Roy Oliver Oden in 1959 and had four sons, Duane Dean, Richard Alan, Scott Fitzgerald and Gary Lee. Making their home on Market Street in Beatrice. She was a devoted Wife and Mother, ALWAYS putting the Family before herself. She enjoyed bowling on leagues and in tournaments at Henry's Bowl with Gary. She never missed any of the sporting or school activities her boys were involved in. Janice worked at BSDC in the kitchen for 30 years. She also worked part time at the Maytag Laundromat on 10th and Court Street for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, and reading western romance novels. She watched the Kansas City Chiefs or whoever's helmet she liked if they weren't on, The KC Royals, and The Cornhuskers. She also loved watching crime TV shows. She loved the many dogs we had over the years.
Survivors include sons, Duane Oden and special friend Stacy Ranae Tate, Richard Oden, Gary Oden and wife Joy, all of Beatrice; sisters Delores Horg of Omaha, Marcelline Rademacher of Beatrice, Sharon and Arthur Shuster of Beatrice; brother Walley Boerger of Beatrice; grandchildren Derek Oden and special friend Ashley of Lincoln, Ashlee and Mike Snyder of Lincoln, Julia Oden and fiancé Adam Hopkins of Cortland, Marshal Oden of Beatrice, and Andrea Byler of Beatrice; one great-grandchild Alliana Byler; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Roy Oden, son Scott Oden, sister Eileen Nacke, brothers-in-law Ron Horg and Daniel Rademacher, sister-in-law Darlene Boerger, and special friend of the family Buddy Wagner.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Sunday from 1-8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge.