Janie L. (Willey) Fralin, 71

Janie L. (Willey) Fralin, 71, of Eagle Rock, Missouri (formerly of Beatrice) passed away June 5th 2023 at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin Missouri.

Janie married Monty Fralin October 6th 1967. Janie graduated from Fairbury Junior College 1976 (LPN), Bryan Memorial Nursing School (RN) 1988 and from Nebraska Wesleyan (BSN) in 1999. She worked at BCH, Beatrice Manor, BSDC and Blue Valley Community Action before retiring.

Janie was a regular at local sporting events cheering on her husband, family, sons, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Whether it was at a local racetrack, football game, baseball game, volleyball match or wrestling meet she would be there ensuring the officials knew what they were doing and correcting them if they were wrong because she was always right. Janie even drove Monty's race car a few times in Powder Puffs before racing her own sport compact and even captured an A feature win. Janie was a past member of the WFR (Women for Racing) which was inducted into the Nebraska racing Hall of Fame. Janies favorite night at the track was WFR night, she would have enough toys for every kid that stopped by the Fralin racing pits, she loved to see them smile. She bowled and played softball with her friends and family and was most often seen winning a few hands of cards with her mom, aunts and sisters. Janie was also an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She really enjoyed her shopping trips before Christmas with her girls or time at the pool with the same gang of gals.

Janie and Monty retired to Eagle Rock, Mo in 2016. She loved her lake friends and was always happy to host her Nebraska family and friends. That usually meant a trip into Eureka Springs or a day at Silver Dollar City. But spending time on the boat towing the kids around or simply relaxing with a Miller Lite on ice was her favorite.

Janie never met a stranger. She welcomed you into her home and you were instantly a part of the family. She enjoyed having all her sons friends and grandkids friends at the house where she would usually make them all something to eat or drink, they were all her kids. She always put everyone else's needs in front of her own needs; rather it was taking care of a neighbor or running an errand for someone who was sick.

Janie believed that she was social media savvy, even though she did not understand LOL meant Laughing Out Loud and not Lots of Love. So if she put LOL on your post and it seemed out of place she did not know any better, she meant Lots of Love. She would be “VIVID” if she knew her sons included this tidbit but we finally get to be right.

At the time of her passing Janie was the Coordinator for The Community Connection Thrift Store and on the board of ERCA (Eagle Rock Community Association).

Janie is survived by her husband Monty of Eagle Rock, Mo, Sons Tim (Kelly), Derek (Lacey) and Matt (Chelesy), Sisters Patty (Gordon) Bitting, Trudy Spicer and significant other Dennis

Morgan, Brother John Willey, Grandchildren Nick Jeffs, Tyler (Kaitlyn Mersman) Fralin, Bryson Fralin, Morgan Fralin, Gavin Vanover, Ava Billenwillms, Archer Holes, Coraline Fralin, Cooper Fralin, Great Grandson Nick Jr., Brother in laws David Fralin, Joel (Glenda) Fralin, Russel Fralin, Bob Mick, Larry Bartels.

Janie is preceded in death by her parents Earl “Elmo” and Betty Willey, Sisters Rebecca Mick, Beth Bartels, Sister in law Cindy Fralin, Nephew Kyle Mick.

There will be a Celebration of Life August 5th at the Vets Club in Beatrice Nebraska at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial will be made to the families' choice.