Jann Janssen

Jann Junior Janssen, 82, of Sterling, died Friday night, March 13, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on October 30, 1937 at Meadow Grove and graduated from Burr High School in 1955. He served in the Army Reserves from 1960-1966, was a long-time farmer in the Sterling area, and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. On June 30, 1962, he married Linda K. Folkerts at Trinity Lutheran Church in Talmage. He enjoyed farming, using his tractor and loader to move soil, raising cattle, playing cards and his pet cats. He loved his family, with his pride and joy being his ten grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda K. Janssen of Sterling; sons, Gerald (Candy) Janssen of Sterling and Jeff (Cindy) Janssen of Wichita, KS; daughter, Cindy Janssen and her husband Curt Hrabik of Louisville; ten grandchildren, Danielle, John, and Joie Janssen, Jared, Caleb, Lucas, Jacob, Logan, and Tyler Hrabik, and Jemma Janssen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jann and Gesche Gronewold Janssen; daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Janssen; brother, Alfred (Jodelle) Janssen; sister, Anita (Dale) Goracke.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Cemetery with flag presentation by Harm Sangen Post #140 of the Sterling American Legion. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Tuesday in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with Erma Hazen in charge. The body will lie in state at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Monday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.

