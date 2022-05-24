Jannie Rezek

On May 4, 2022, at the age of 65, Jannie Erdmann Rezek passed away at home in Sutherland. Jannie, the daughter of John 'Jack' and Elaine Erdmann, was born at Odell on June 22, 1956. She grew up in the DeWitt area and graduated from Tri County High School. Jannie worked for Peterson Manufacturing (later known as American Tool Company) for 20 years, then worked from home for 8 more years with American Tool Co. She also worked at Sutherland High School as a para educator in the library and a lunchroom attendant, and was financial secretary for Grace and Maria Lutheran Churches. While working, Jannie also had a career with the Nebraska Army National Guard. She served over 21 years until retiring. In March of 1994, Jannie was united in marriage to Jay Rezek and they made their home together in Sutherland. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she served on the church council and was involved with the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Jannie was also an active supporter of Sutherland High School and F.F.A. She enjoyed tending to the church gardens and traveling to see new things. Jannie loved her family, her home, and helping others. She had great faith in Jesus and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.