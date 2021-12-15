 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jared Griffeth

  • 0

Jared Griffeth

Jared Ray Griffeth, 47, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on October 29, 2021. Jared was born October 3, 1974 in McAlester, OK to Linda Moren Griffeth and Gene Griffeth. Jared graduated from Beatrice High School. He was known for his vibrant smile and contagious laugh. He loved motorcycles, fishing and eating great food.

Jared is survived by his mother and father, sister Dr. Angie Griffeth Fisher and husband Jason of Omaha, grandmother Donna Duitsman Moren of Port Orange, FL, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Edger Moren, grandmother Vernice Griffeth, grandfather Lewis Griffeth and uncle Rich Griffeth.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice on December 20. Signs will be posted at the entrance to guide visitors to the site. No visitation will be held prior to the interment. The family wishes to thank everyone for their concern and prayers.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News