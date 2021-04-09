Jason J. Arnold, age 49 of Blue Springs passed away on April 6, 2021. He was born on April 2, 1972 in Beatrice to Richard “R.D.” and Patricia (Andrew) Arnold. Jason was a 1990 graduate of Southern High School. He worked as an electrician for Endicott Clay. He enjoyed coaching wrestling, fishing, mushroom and arrowhead hunting, collecting marbles, playing guitar and harmonica, and attending his kids' sporting events and activities.

He is survived by his children, Alice Arnold of Wymore, Drew Arnold and Nicole Arnold of Blue Springs; mother, Patti Novotny of Wymore; father, R.D. Arnold and wife Deb of Wentzville, MO; sisters, Brooke (Jared) VanAnne of O'Fallon, MO and Angela (Lance) Spencer of Blue Springs; nieces and nephews, Dax & Ayla VanAnne, Zoey, Wyatt, and Emma Spencer, and Amanda (Dustin) Dorn; aunts, Cookie (Gail) Mittan, Diane Andrew, and Janie Mick; uncles, Dan Andrew and Gale (Deb) Andrew; several cousins; and a host of extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established as an educational fund for his children with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jason's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.