Jean Johnson was born February 23, 1951 in Beatrice and passed away April 18, 2022 in Lincoln. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1969. Her first job was with the Veteran's Administration in Lincoln. She was quickly promoted to the VA office in Seattle, where she made the VA her career of 35 years. Jean was instrumental in securing medical care and benefits for our disabled veterans. She would routinely accompany the vets to court and fight for their rights. Jean would make the most of her vacation time by traveling with friends to Italy, Germany, Spain and the Bahamas. Jean was diagnosed with Alzheimers a few years ago and moved back to Lincoln to spend her final years with family. Jean and her sister/caregiver, Connie, will be featured in the Wine, Women and Dementia documentary coming out this fall.