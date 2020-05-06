Jean K. Sugden

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church of St. Mary with Father Craig Clinch, Celebrant. If you would like to watch the service please go to the Fox Funeral Home Facebook page shortly before the service start time. Burial will be in the Sterling Cemetery of Sterling. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Adams.