Jean K. Sugden, 76, of Adams passed away at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born May 20, 1943 in Summerfield, KS and graduated from Summerfield High School. She received her Bachelor' Degree from Peru State College. After graduation, she was a substitute teacher in the Sterling and Adams school districts for several years. She then taught full time at St. Joseph Catholic School of Lincoln before returning to substitute teaching in the Norris, Bennet, and Palmyra school districts. She married Donald G. Sugden on April 19, 1969 at St. Mary. They lived and farmed in the Adams area most of their lives. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of St. Mary and the Altar Society, Harm Sangen Legion Post #140 Auxiliary of Sterling and a former member of the St. Martin Altar Society of Douglas. She enjoyed her wine nights with the ladies on the lane, playing cards in Sterling, helping at Gold Crest Retirement Center and watching her grandchildren in their many activities.