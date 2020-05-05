Jean K. Sugden
Jean K. Sugden, 76, of Adams passed away at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born May 20, 1943 in Summerfield, KS and graduated from Summerfield High School. She received her Bachelor' Degree from Peru State College. After graduation, she was a substitute teacher in the Sterling and Adams school districts for several years. She then taught full time at St. Joseph Catholic School of Lincoln before returning to substitute teaching in the Norris, Bennet, and Palmyra school districts. She married Donald G. Sugden on April 19, 1969 at St. Mary. They lived and farmed in the Adams area most of their lives. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of St. Mary and the Altar Society, Harm Sangen Legion Post #140 Auxiliary of Sterling and a former member of the St. Martin Altar Society of Douglas. She enjoyed her wine nights with the ladies on the lane, playing cards in Sterling, helping at Gold Crest Retirement Center and watching her grandchildren in their many activities.
Survivors include her three sons, Steven (Robin) Sugden of Adams, Stanley (Lena) Sugden of Greeley, CO and Dennis (Lacey) Sugden of Seward; ten grandchildren, Taylor and fiancé Brady McMurray, Tristan, Colby, Bryce, Tyler, Desiree, RaeLynn, Layla, Kendra and Darien; two brothers, William (Kay) Glynn of Beatrice, Gary Glynn of Leavenworth, KS; one sister, Marilyn (Henry) Borgerding of Blue Rapids, KS; three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, A. Michael and Loyola F. (Keegan) Glynn; husband, Donald G. Sugden and nephew, Kevin Recker.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church of St. Mary with Father Craig Clinch, Celebrant. If you would like to watch the service please go to the Fox Funeral Home Facebook page shortly before the service start time. Burial will be in the Sterling Cemetery of Sterling. A Scriptural Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Adams from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Adams.
