Jean Larsen

Jean (Stevens) Larsen was born on October 6, 1929, in Beatrice, to Orville and Desa (Wilkinson) Stevens. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1947 and met the love of her life, Marvin Larsen, at a First Christian Church hayrack ride. Marvin was the tractor driver and Jean was the one who got on the box and hooked up the wagon. Marvin and Jean were married on July 16, 1948. She earned her teaching degree from Fairbury Junior College and her bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Jean was an elementary teacher for Barneston, Diller, Southern and Auburn Schools, retiring from Auburn in May 1992. She always enjoyed seeing former students over the years. Jean took great satisfaction in her volunteer work with American Red Cross Blood Donor Program and preparing students on any age to take the GED test. She valued education and was truly a life-long learner. Jean was an avid reader and had many interests including cooking, golf, and duplicate bridge. Jean passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society-Auburn.