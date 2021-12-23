 Skip to main content
Jean Ramsey

Jean Ramsey

Jean Ramsey

Jean Ramsey, 69 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at a hospital in Omaha Sunday evening, December 19, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1952 at Fairborn, OH to Pietro and Jean (Marsh) DeGaetano. Jean received an associates degree at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. She worked in the kitchen at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for many years. She enjoyed watching TV, facebook games, political debating online and was an avid reader. Jean especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Izzy.

Survivors include her daughter Michelle Harvey and fiancé Davis Hooper of Beatrice; 4 grandchildren Zoe & Samuel Moore, and Jaime & Rowan Harvey; and sister Nina Allen in Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. There is no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. Sign Jean's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

