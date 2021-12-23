Jean Ramsey, 69 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at a hospital in Omaha Sunday evening, December 19, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1952 at Fairborn, OH to Pietro and Jean (Marsh) DeGaetano. Jean received an associates degree at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. She worked in the kitchen at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for many years. She enjoyed watching TV, facebook games, political debating online and was an avid reader. Jean especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Izzy.