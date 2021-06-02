Jean Shalla

Jean Armstrong Shalla, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Beatrice. She was born in the Odell Hospital on August 23, 1932 to Andrew and Flo (Wilson) Armstrong. She lived on a form north of Odell, attended country school, Friendship Country School, and graduated from Odell High School in 1950. Jean taught country school from 1950 to 1951. She married Lester Shalla on July 1, 1951 while he was in the Navy. They lived in Oakland, CA, Bremerton, WA, and San Diego, CA. After Les finished his Navy service in 1955, they moved to a farm east of Krider. Jean loved to crochet, sew, and work on the farm with her husband. Jean also worked at the Wymore Good Samaritan Home for 16 years. She was a P.E.O member for 50 years in Chapter Q and a member of the Wymore United Methodist Church.