Jean Tyser, 94, passed away November 13, 2022. She was born in Wyoming to Margaret and Wilbur Warren. Her early years were spent in Dines, WY, one of the Colony Coal Company’s coal camps near Rock Springs where her father worked in the coal company office. When Jean was 10 and the coal camp closed, she moved to Rock Springs which at that time was a mini United Nations. Jean was proud that she was able to grow up in a community with residents of 56 different nationalities all working side-by-side, associating with each other. This diverse environment helped Jean learn the value of other countries, peoples and cultures which shaped her world-view for the remainder of her life. Jean attended Doane College in Crete, where she met and married Arlington (Arlie) Tyser. After college, Arlie and Jean moved to Beatrice, where Arlie taught for many years while Jean worked as a stay-at-home mother caring for their five children. For many years, Jean worked as a volunteer with the American Field Service, an exchange student program, and with immigrants-Laotians, Poles and Russians- who moved to Beatrice.