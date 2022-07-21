Jean Weers

Jean Kathleen (Krebs) Weers
Jean Kathleen (Krebs) Weers, 79 of Diller, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 28, 1942 at the Mennonite Hospital in Beatrice. Jean was baptized and later confirmed at the Evangelical Reform Church of rural Harbine. She graduated from Diller High School in 1959. After graduation, she attended Doane College where she received her teaching certificate. On July 30, 1961, Jean married the love of her life, Melvin at the same church that she was baptized and confirmed in. To this union, three children were born, Gayle, Mark, and Julie. They later joined St. Paul Lutheran Church of Diller, where they were faithful, active members. Jean taught rural school for a few years and eventually helped Melvin full-time on the farm. She loved teaching piano, playing the organ at church, painting, piecing quilts, canning, singing in and directing the church choir. After the kids were grown, Jean and Melvin enjoyed traveling, watching Husker volleyball games, attending the grandkids activities, and playing online scrabble with friends. She also enjoyed hosting family gatherings and cherished time with her family.
Survivors include her children; daughters, Gayle Specht and husband Chris of Beatrice, Julie Sandman and husband Steve of Beatrice, son, Mark Weers and wife Rachelle of Diller; grandchildren, Siera Snider, Amanda Stamatis and husband Daniel, Chandler Sandman and wife Lexi, Marissa Murray and husband Kyle, Ashton Sandman, Anessa Price and husband Curtis, Ethan Weers and wife Lexi, Cole Weers, and Ellie Weers; great-grandchildren, Jaxon & Addilyn Price, Lyndi Weers and Isabel Stamatis; sisters, Ruth Horsky and husband Larry of Diller and Judy Mulvey and husband Jack of Liberty, MO; sister-in-law, Malvery Lott and husband Gene of Blue Rapids, KS; several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Amanda (Achtemeier) Krebs and husband Melvin.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. A memorial is suggested to the family for later designation with the mortuary in charge.