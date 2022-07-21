Jean Weers

Jean Kathleen (Krebs) Weers, 79 of Diller, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 28, 1942 at the Mennonite Hospital in Beatrice. Jean was baptized and later confirmed at the Evangelical Reform Church of rural Harbine. She graduated from Diller High School in 1959. After graduation, she attended Doane College where she received her teaching certificate. On July 30, 1961, Jean married the love of her life, Melvin at the same church that she was baptized and confirmed in. To this union, three children were born, Gayle, Mark, and Julie. They later joined St. Paul Lutheran Church of Diller, where they were faithful, active members. Jean taught rural school for a few years and eventually helped Melvin full-time on the farm. She loved teaching piano, playing the organ at church, painting, piecing quilts, canning, singing in and directing the church choir. After the kids were grown, Jean and Melvin enjoyed traveling, watching Husker volleyball games, attending the grandkids activities, and playing online scrabble with friends. She also enjoyed hosting family gatherings and cherished time with her family.