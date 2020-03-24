Jeanette Carlson
Private family funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Leah Lawson and Pastor Ernesto Medina officiating. If you would like to watch Jeanette's funeral service, please go to St. John Lutheran website and click on the link provided. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to Lakeview Assisted Living of Firth. www.foxfuneralhome.net

