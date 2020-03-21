Jeanette Carlson

Jeanette M. Carlson

Jeanette M. Carlson, 79, of Beatrice passed away at Lakeview Assisted Living at Firth on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on July 23, 1940 at Beatrice and grew up on a farm northwest of Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1957. She married Gerald Pruitt in July of 1958 and to this union was born a daughter, Julie. Jeanette worked as a secretary for KWBE, Beatrice Police Department, Beatrice Board of Public Works and Everett Jones. She married Larry Carlson in December of 2000. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She performed “jams” at nursing homes, playing the keyboard and singing with her sister and other friends. She enjoyed playing the piano and oil painting. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life and she will always be remembered as an incredible grandma.

Survivors include her husband, Larry of Beatrice; daughter, Julie (Wayne) Reinwald of Lincoln; granddaughter, Jordan Reinwald and husband, Michel Rodriguez of Chicago and grandson, Sam Reinwald of Omaha; one future great-grandson; sister, Loris Pohlenz of Beatrice; two brothers, Richard (Verna) Stevens and Daylon (Lynn) Stevens, all of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ehme and Wilma Zimmerman Stevens; brother-in-law, LaVerne Pohlenz and sister-in-law, JoAnn Stevens; and husbands, Gerald Pruitt and Richard Calhoon.

Private family funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Leah Lawson and Pastor Ernesto Medina officiating. If you would like to watch Jeanette's funeral service, please go to St. John Lutheran website and click on the link provided. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to Lakeview Assisted Living of Firth. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

