Jeanette Engler

Jeanette M. Engler

Jeanette M. Engler, 83 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home Friday morning, September 17, 2021. She was born on August 27, 1938 in Beatrice to Clarence and Marie (Hladky) Mack, and was a 1956 graduate of Beatrice High School. She and Jerry Engler were married on June 1, 1957. Jeanette had been employed by Beatrice Public Schools in the food service department. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had been involved on the Altar Society. She also had been a member of the PTA and was on the first Homestead Association. Jeanette enjoyed flowers, bowling, was a Husker fan, baking and decorating special birthday cakes for her grandchildren, working with kids, and creative writing, creating versus and poems. Jeanette mostly cherished spending time with family and friends, and especially enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include her husband Jerry; children Mark (Barbara) Engler of Beatrice, Sharon (Roy) Mulder of Firth, and Mike Engler of Courtland, KS; 4 grandchildren Alison (Joe) Branstetter, Eric Engler, Morgan Engler, and Adam (Morgan) Mulder; 3 sisters Dolores Roberts, Patricia Farrell, both of Galesburg, IL, and Virginia Good of Metter, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John (Dorothy) Mack, and Dr. Robert (Rita) Mack.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Rand officiating. Casual attire and masks are recommended, and the services will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Scriptural prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jeanette's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.