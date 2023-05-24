Jeanette L. Bangert, 74

Jeanette L. (Fangmeier) Bangert, 74 years of age, of Diller left her earthly body in her home surrounded by family the night of May 21, 2023. She was born on March 20, 1949 to Arthur and Lois (Higel) Fangmeier. Jeanette is survived by her husband Gilbert; 3 loving children, Alicia Bangert of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jackie Wallman and her husband Greg of Overland Park, Kansas, Michelle Bangert and her husband Ed of Montrose, Colorado; her mother, Lois Fangmeier; her brother, David Fangmeier, both of Hebron; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; and sister-in-law, Deborah Fangmeier.

Jeanette will be so greatly missed. She was the rock of her family and key ingredient in what makes up the heart of kindness. She loved animals, gardening, and art. She also wrote in perfect cursive and knew how to write in calligraphy. She exemplified timeless beauty with her class, charm, grit, grace and unassuming elegance. She truly was forever young. She enjoyed living on the farm in Nebraska. True to her German heritage, she stubbornly fought for her life despite a bleak prognosis. We take great comfort in knowing that Jeanette is basking in the beauty of heaven-undoubtedly surrounded by animals and tending to God's gardens. However, are deeply saddened by the enormous void her absence leaves.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you send your own mother flowers, or a loved one. We ask that you ‘bury the hatchet' and make that phone call. Or perhaps it's simply saying hello to your neighbor, or donating to a charity that impresses you. In some way, we ask that you use your energy towards nurturing and taking care of your relationship and friendships, building up and encouraging someone else, or doing some random act of kindness. In this way, we feel that Jeanette's legacy of selfless love and generosity lives on. Jeanette always embodied putting others first.

Per the request of Jeanette, her celebration of life will be held this summer when we can all gather outside and relish in her goodness. Further details to come. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.