Jeanette White

Jeanette (Petko) White

Jeanette (Petko) White, 68 years of age, of Fairbury passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Shirley (Hanson) Petko. Jeanette worked several jobs including at Mermaids Cleaning Service, BSDC and Godfather's Pizza. She enjoyed her dog Holly, family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Bruce; sons, Steve Arena and wife Nicole, Duaine Arena and significant other Amy Woita, Tony Arena and wife Donna, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Alexis Ahrens and husband Travis, Kaitlin Daywitt and husband Caleb, Cameron Arena, Kelsey Arena, Brooke Arena, Masyn Arena, Deighton Arena, Ty Arena, Jerik Zabokrtsky, Keaden Arena; great-grandchildren, Zachariah and Alaina; mother, Shirley Obrien of Texas; sisters, Kassandra Bertrand and husband Gilles of Canada, Renee Brown of Texas; brother, Robert Theiss of Tacoma, WA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; and grandmother, Lillian Tittle.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.