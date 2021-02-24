Jeanne Arnold

Jeanne (Jones) E. Arnold, 93 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Health and Rehab Sunday afternoon, February 21, 2021. She was born on March 10, 1927 in Beatrice to Roy and Margaret (Hummer) Jones and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. Jeanne and Conrad “Connie” Arnold were married on January 14, 1946 in Beatrice. Jeanne had worked at Dempsters and been a secretary for Don Shalla CPA office for 15 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of the First Christian Church and Circle 2 at the church. She enjoyed traveling, embroidery, reading, and was an avid sports fan especially Beatrice wrestling, KC Chiefs, KC Royals and Nebraska Football & Volleyball.