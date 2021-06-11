 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeanne Arnold
0 Comments

Jeanne Arnold

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeanne (Jones) E. Arnold

Public Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Pleasant View Cemetery, R. Pickrell with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. The family asks that everyone dress casually in either Husker red or any other bright color. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jeanne's online guest book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News