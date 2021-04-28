Jeanne Garrels

Jeanne Jo (Stoll) Garrels, 85 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Filley passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. She was born on February 15, 1936 in Wymore to Chester and Mary (Evans) Stoll. Jeanne attended Union Center School and graduated from Wymore High School in 1954. She married Billey Garrels on October 21, 1955. Jeanne lived in Colorado Springs, CO and then she and Billey farmed south of Beatrice and Filley for 32 years. She was a co-owner of Garrels Garage for 20 years, worked at Bells Western Wear, Mosaic, Gold Crest Nursing Home plus raising 4 children and driving a school bus for 5 years. Jeanne was the Needle Arts Superintendent of the Gage County Fair for 20 years, a member of the American Lutheran Church in Filley and also a member of the Union Center Livestock Club for 13 years. She enjoyed sewing, making wedding dresses and formals, making porcelain dolls and all their clothes, crocheting, cooking, baking, patching, having her own shop for over 25 years, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, attending antique sales and flea markets in every state but 4 and most of all, time with family.