Jeffrey Johnson

Jeffrey John Johnson
Jeffrey John Johnson, 55, of Fairbury, passed away on November 4, 2021. Jeff was born November 27, 1965, in Franklin to Ronald John and Jeanette Madeline Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at American Lutheran Church, 1111 12th St, Fairbury. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Macon. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home, 2414 H Street, Fairbury. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1515 24th Street, Fairbury.