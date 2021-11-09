Jeffrey Johnson

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at American Lutheran Church, 1111 12th St, Fairbury. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be held at a later date in Macon. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home, 2414 H Street, Fairbury. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1515 24th Street, Fairbury.