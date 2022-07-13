 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey Richard Doose, 52 of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16th at Peace Lutheran Church, Grand Island. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to either Grand Island YMCA or Heartland Lutheran High School. Jeffrey was born on March 10, 1970 in Omaha the son of Richard and JoAnn (Bokelman) Doose. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gina Doose of Lincoln; beloved son, Jeremy Doose of Beatrice; mother, JoAnn Bokelman of Bellevue; father, Richard Doose of Atkinson; sister, Lori (Jon) Ludwig of Lincoln; brother, Wayne (Rose) Doose of Papillion.

