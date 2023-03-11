Jenifer Jo Robinson, 63

Jenifer Jo Robinson, 63, of Beatrice passed away on March 8, 2023 at a Omaha hospital. She was born November 21, 1959 in Redwood City, CA, shortly after the family moved to Beatrice. She attended Tri County High School and graduated from Beatrice High School. Jenifer married James “Robbie” Robinson on October 3, 1986 in Beatrice. She worked as a nurse at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice and Beatrice State Developmental Center. She loved her family and her job as a nurse.

Survivors include her husband, James “Robbie” Robinson of Beatrice; sons, Adam and Kaleb Robinson of Beatrice; grandson, Ziya Robinson of Beatrice; sisters, Jacque (Joe) Crosier of Beatrice, Joyce (Kevin) Ticnor of Arizona; brother, Jaye Petty of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jodi and Floyd Forke; brother and sister-in-law, Jamie and Dana Petty and niece, Jemma Crosier.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.