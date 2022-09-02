Jennie Saathoff

Jennie L. (Boughtin) Saathoff

Jennie L. (Boughtin) Saathoff, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Beatrice. She was born on August 8, 1943 in Beatrice to John and Lola (Pethoud) Boughtin. Jennie married LeRoy Saathoff on August 12, 1962 in Marysville, KS. She worked at BSDC and once owned a bar called Beatrice Recreation. She went on to work at Cominco/Agrium until she retired after 30 years. Jennie was a Cub Scout leader and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, the American Legion and Eagles Auxiliary Clubs, and the Boat and Campers Club. She enjoyed sewing and quilting at church and home and loved spending time by with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jennie is survived by her sons, Roger Saathoff, Mark Saathoff and wife SuAnn, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Accassia Saathoff, Jayde Blythe and husband Travis, Trey Saathoff; great-grandchildren, Zaidyn and Scarlett; sister, Joyce Bluhm and husband Royce of Omaha; brother, John Boughtin and wife Diana of Crete; brother-in law, Lonnie Saathoff of California; sister-in-law, Cindy Lawson of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy on June 15, 2022; great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Blythe; sister-in-law, Judy Boughtin; brother-in-law, Lester Saathoff and wife Nancy; infant brother-in-law, Loren Saathoff; and parents-in-law, Ralph and Sadie (Fossler) Saathoff.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Inurnment for Jennie and LeRoy will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign Monday, September 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.