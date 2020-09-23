Jerald D. Hecox

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Memorial Service Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St., Lincoln. Masks are required to enter church. Memorials to Benevolent Fund of Lincoln Berean Church at 6400 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 and My Bridge Radio at PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE 68503 for the benefit of My Bridge to the Nations.