Jerry C. Higgins, 93

Jerry C. Higgins, age 93, of Plattsmouth, born on August 21, 1929, passed away on July 18, 2023.

Jerry is survived by his sister, Marjorie (Harvey) Penner of Loveland, CO; brother, Charles Higgins of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Marilyn Higgins of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Myron (Betty) Nelson of Newman Grove; eight nieces and nephews: Linda (Ron) Totsch of Wilmington, NC; Gail (Diane) Barnard of Beatrice; Michael (Lori) Barnard of Iuka, MI; Greg (Cathy) Schmidt of Lincoln; Jana (Jerry) Tanner of Lincoln; Susan (Roy) Tomalino of Loveland, CO; Rebecca (George) Skandalaris George of Highland, MI; and Mike Russell of Beatrice; and numerous cousins and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence Higgins; his wife, Myrna Higgins; two sisters: Joan Barnard and Doris Thorp; his brother, Ronald Higgins; two sisters-in-law: Verneal Higgins and Vonnie Higgins; three brothers-in-law: Johnny Barnard, Lyle Schmidt, and Joe Thorp; his nephew, Scott Higgins; and his niece: Kathy Russell.

Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Roby Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, Plattsmouth. Interment will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Memorials to First United Methodist Church.

Roby Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.