Jerry E. Andersen, 71, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on December 29, 1949 in Superior to Francis and Arlene (Parsons) Andersen. He graduated from Beatrice High School and served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1971-78. Jerry served many roles during his working career, but his main job was a Tool and Die Maker at Hoover Materials Handling Group for 40 years. He married Kathy Weyers on May 3, 2002 in Beatrice. At an early age, Jerry fell in love with racing, especially sprint cars. If he wasn't racing he was volunteering his time helping other racers and friends. His love of racing is how he got his nickname as “Uncle Race” from his nieces and nephews.