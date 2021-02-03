Jerry E. Andersen
Jerry E. Andersen, 71, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on December 29, 1949 in Superior to Francis and Arlene (Parsons) Andersen. He graduated from Beatrice High School and served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1971-78. Jerry served many roles during his working career, but his main job was a Tool and Die Maker at Hoover Materials Handling Group for 40 years. He married Kathy Weyers on May 3, 2002 in Beatrice. At an early age, Jerry fell in love with racing, especially sprint cars. If he wasn't racing he was volunteering his time helping other racers and friends. His love of racing is how he got his nickname as “Uncle Race” from his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Andersen of Beatrice; step-daughter, Stacy (Allen) Roelfs of Diller; granddaughter, Aubrey Roelfs of Diller; mother, Arlene Andersen of Beatrice; sisters, Susan (Mike) Trump of Beatrice, Elaine (Steve) Schurr of Newton, KS, and Sharon Scheele of Adair, OK; brother, Colin (Deb) Andersen of Waterloo; brothers-in-law, Larry (Ann) Weyers of Beatrice, and Jim (Patti) Weyers of Tulsa, OK; sister-in-law, Karen (Dennis) Day of Stronghurst, IL; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis “Andy” Andersen; sister, Anita Searcey; nephew, Tyler Andersen; and parents-in-law, Lorin and Velma Weyers.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. at the church. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting friends and relatives from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.