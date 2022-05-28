Jerry Hepp

Jerry Hepp, age 88 passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at home in Lincoln. Jerry was born on November 22, 1933 in Grand Island to Alice (Moore) and Anton Hepp. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1951, served in the U.S. Army stationed in Panama during the Korean War and the Nebraska Army National Guard for 30 years. Jerry graduated from Kearney State College and Northwest Missouri State University and taught architectural and mechanical drafting at Beatrice High School for 30 years. He raised four children with first wife, Vonnie (Hepp) Higgins. He married Geralyn “Geri” (Tucker) Hepp on October 19, 1996.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Luetta Findley, first wife, Vonnie Higgins. Survived by wife, Geri, sons, Jeff (Janet) Hepp, Bakersfield, CA, Tony Hepp, Versailles, KY, Pam (Dan) Peterson and Amy (Matt) Hanshaw, both of Beatrice, grandchildren, Chelsey Hepp, Elliott (Gabby) Hepp, Michaela (Paul) Burck, Jordan Hanshaw (fiancé Travis Munstermann) and Haleigh (Richard) Osienger, great-grandchildren Makenna Hepp, Brooklynn DeGroot, Brock DeGroot, Hadley Hepp, Carrick Hepp, Noah Copas, Addisyn Burck, Owen Burck, Emilee Burck, Peyton Munstermann, Kinzlee Newman and Melah Osienger, sister, Neta (Gordon) Dibbern, nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive. Private inurnment with family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to DAV, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice, NE, 68310 or VFW, 2431 N 48th St., Lincoln, NE, 68504. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com.