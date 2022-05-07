Jerry Holtmeier

Jerry Roy Holtmeier

Jerry Roy Holtmeier, 72 years of age, of Diller, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born on February 25, 1950 in Odell to Gerald and Grace (Mathias) Holtmeier. Jerry graduated from Tri County High School in 1968. He married Barb Henk and they later divorced. Jerry married Sharon Trauernicht on April 1, 1993 in Beatrice. When they chose to start their wedded journey on April Fool's Day, they joked, “we'll fool them”. He was a passionate roadside farmer who farmed his whole life and was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Beatrice. Jerry enjoyed farming, golf, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by 2 daughters, Tiffani (Holtmeier) Pinkerton and husband Kevin of Omaha, Tori Holtmeier and significant other Jason Shepperd of Austin, Texas; son, Troy Holtmeier of Bacliff, Texas; step-daugter, Dawn (Trauernicht) Jerdoe and husband Pat of Beatrice; step-son, David Trauernicht of Beatrice; step son-in-law, Jim Brod of Ellis; grandchildren, Sebastian Holtmeier, Caden, Lucas, and Riley Pinkerton, Holt Shepperd; step grandchildren, Kalynn Jeardoe, Truxton and Raven Trauernicht, Jacob and Jordan Brod; great grandson, Cole Holtmeier; 3 brothers, Jim and wife Joyce of DeWitt, Jack and wife Kathy of Plymouth, Joel and wife Linda of Diller; sister, Jannelle Weise and husband Bruce of Jansen; best friend, John “Gonzo” Garcia and wife Linda of Diller; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon on December 19, 2016;infant brother, Jesse Holtmeier; sister-in-law, Marla Doebele; and niece, Jessica Holtmeier-Nabity.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Westside Baptist Church in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Monday, May 9, 2022 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Westside Baptist Church or BCH Hospice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.