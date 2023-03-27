Jerry L. Pike Mar 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 3, 1943 to March 25, 2023. Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video War in Yemen: Houthis mark eight years since Saudi invasion Scientist say there could be planets made of dark matter lurking in the universe Scientist say there could be planets made of dark matter lurking in the universe In inflation-hit Germany, massive strike over pay to cripple transport In inflation-hit Germany, massive strike over pay to cripple transport Couple survived Mississippi tornado inside underground shelter Couple survived Mississippi tornado inside underground shelter