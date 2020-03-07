Jerry Lee Coates
Jerry Lee Coates passed away unexpectedly on February 29, 2020. Jerry was born on December 7, 1958 in Beatrice. Jerry enjoyed sports cars, he always had cars that he loved to rebuild in his spare time. He loved coaching his children's soccer teams when they were young and could often be found helping out at the local soccer fields every weekend. Jerry was always willing to help family and friends when they needed it and will be remembered lovingly for his generous spirit.
He is survived by his children, Dustin (Kate) Coates, Jeremy Coates, and Kacy Coates; siblings, Brenda (Bob) Rayburn, Pat McDonald, Larry Coates, Nancy Teet; and former spouse Kathy Coates. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Milgene Coates; sister, Betty McDonald; brothers-in-law, Jerry McDonald & Bert Teet.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. There will be no visitation or viewing. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials and donations be sent to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (https:/bcan.orgonate/). Condolences may be left online at www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.