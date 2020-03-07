Jerry Lee Coates passed away unexpectedly on February 29, 2020. Jerry was born on December 7, 1958 in Beatrice. Jerry enjoyed sports cars, he always had cars that he loved to rebuild in his spare time. He loved coaching his children's soccer teams when they were young and could often be found helping out at the local soccer fields every weekend. Jerry was always willing to help family and friends when they needed it and will be remembered lovingly for his generous spirit.