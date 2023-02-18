Jerry O. Mangus
Jerry O. Mangus, 89, retired business owner, born September 25, 1933, in Beatrice, died Monday, February 13, 2023.
Preceded in death by his parents, Oscar E. and Marian B. Mangus; brother, Don Mangus. Survived by his wife, Donna L. Mangus; sons, Gary (Becky) Mangus, Les (Ismahene) Mangus, all of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Sammi (Justin) Curless of Austin, TX, Alyce (Mark) Scrivner of Nashville, TN, Jerod Mangus, Carissa (Barry) Winegar, and Ethan Inchekel, all of Wichita, KS; great-grandchild, Chloe Scrivner; sister, Marian (Leland) Gerwick of Wilber; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established with: Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 East Kellogg Avenue, Wichita, KS 67218. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com