Jesse D. Wester

Jesse D. Wester, 38 years of age, of Omaha passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday evening, April 28, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1983 in Beatrice to Anthony and Janeen (Young) Wester. Jesse graduated from Plattsmouth High School and obtained an Associate of Culinary Arts degree (Chef Jesse) from Metropolitan Community College in Omaha. He also completed his five-year electrical apprenticeship through IBEW Local 22 in Omaha. He served his country in the United States Navy from May 3, 2004 to May 13, 2009 and was stationed on the USS Nimitz in California. He was a certified electrician and was employed by IBEW Local 22 as a General Foreman for PayneCrest Electric and Communications in Omaha. Jesse was a member of the IBEW Local 22 and was an avid firearms collector and collected silver. He enjoyed his cats, hiking, longboarding, surfing, cooking, listening to podcasts, playing video games, and his favorite holiday was Halloween.

Survivors include his mother Janeen Young and father Anthony Wester both of Beatrice; his step-mother Heather Hummel of Pickrell; his fiancé Jennifer S. Anit of Omaha and her parents Leandro B. and Normita S. and family; brother Heath Wester and Taylor Niemann of Lincoln; sister Malary Herron and husband Shea, nephew Silas, niece Quinn and nephew Maverick, all of Beatrice; brother Harley Wester and fiancé Caira, niece Alice and nephew Jace of Pickrell; and brother Jerry Martinez of Omaha; grandparents Ron and Carol Young and JoAnne Wester, all of Beatrice; his best friend Justin Pomeroy of Omaha; his cats Touis, Nitro and Moly; and several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Warren Wester; aunt Terry Collier; and cousin Ryan Post.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Interment at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends Friday from

6:00-7:30 p.m. Family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jesse's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

