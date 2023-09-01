Jim W. Schultze, 78 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He was born on Tuesday, January 16, 1945 in Beatrice to Willard and Myrtle (Wakenight) Schultze. Jim graduated from Beatrice High School in 1963. He served his country in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1964 to 1971 where he served as an Administration Supply Technician for 3 years. Jim married Donna Brittain on March 5, 1966 in Filley. He worked for the City of Beatrice as a Police Officer from 1966 to 1973 and then worked at Store Kraft for 30 years from 1978 to 2008. After retirement, Jim worked for the City of Beatrice Parks and Recreation Department from 2008 to 2015. He was a member of the first class to graduate from the Grand Island Police Academy, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion where he served on the honor guard and held offices, Beatrice Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 where he served on the finance committee and as a trustee and Centenary United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and trustee. Jim enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sports, Nebraska football and volleyball, Kansas City Chiefs, bowling, hunting, water sports, boating, fishing, golfing and bus trips with friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Craig Schultze and wife Donna of Beatrice, Eric Schultze and wife Kari of Linn Creek, Missouri, Jamie Woltemath and husband Jonathan of Clatonia; grandchildren, Kayleigh Allen and husband Schuyler, Taylor Zimmerman and husband Jason, Jarrett Schultze, Jessica Schultze, Jordon Schultze, Jacob Schultze, Holden Lee, Preston Lee, Camden Houser, Brooklyn Houser; step grandchildren, Jasmyn Wolfe, Jordan Wolfe, Karli Wolfe, Chase Woltemath; 4 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Wolfe of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Kent Brittain and wife Linda of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Cecil and Dorothy (Sorenson) Brittain; and brother-in-law, Roger Wolfe.
A Celebration of Life with military rites provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 8, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 AM to 5 PM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.