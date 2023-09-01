Jim W. Schultze, 78 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He was born on Tuesday, January 16, 1945 in Beatrice to Willard and Myrtle (Wakenight) Schultze. Jim graduated from Beatrice High School in 1963. He served his country in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1964 to 1971 where he served as an Administration Supply Technician for 3 years. Jim married Donna Brittain on March 5, 1966 in Filley. He worked for the City of Beatrice as a Police Officer from 1966 to 1973 and then worked at Store Kraft for 30 years from 1978 to 2008. After retirement, Jim worked for the City of Beatrice Parks and Recreation Department from 2008 to 2015. He was a member of the first class to graduate from the Grand Island Police Academy, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion where he served on the honor guard and held offices, Beatrice Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 where he served on the finance committee and as a trustee and Centenary United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and trustee. Jim enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sports, Nebraska football and volleyball, Kansas City Chiefs, bowling, hunting, water sports, boating, fishing, golfing and bus trips with friends.