Joan (Kipf) Cripe

Joan (Kipf) Cripe, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at her home Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born on Tuesday, February 19, 1935 in Beatrice to Theodore and Hazel (Ritterbush) Kipf. Joan married Eugene Cripe on December 24, 1952. She was a checker at Grant Street Grocery and cleaned many homes and businesses until pretty recently. Joan was a member of the Wymore Church of Christ and enjoyed bingo, keno, gambling, her dog Dudley and spending time with family.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Deb Meyer and husband Emery of Beatrice; grandchildren, David Cripe and wife Tuk of Clarinda, Iowa, Dana Cripe of Beatrice; four great granddaughters; one great great grandson; brother-in-law, Larry Cripe and wife Shirley Harrison of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene on May 25, 2013; son, Terry Cripe; three brothers; and one sister.

Graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 8, 2023 in the Blue Springs Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.