Joan Peters

Joan Peters, 88 of Lincoln formerly of Beatrice, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, in Lincoln. She was born on November 5, 1933, at Orleans, and shortly after the family moved to Fairbury and later graduated from Fairbury High School. Joan married Melvin Peters on June 16, 1952, at Colorado Springs, CO and they then moved to Beatrice. She ran an in-home day care for 35 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice. She enjoyed casinos, gambling and was an avid Bingo player.

Survivors include four sons, Gary (Rachelle) Peters of Hastings, Terry (Cathie) Peters of Beatrice, Brian Peters of Wichita, KS and Scott (Charlene) Peters of Lincoln; three daughters, Susan Smith and Vicki Trecek, both of Hickman, and Lisa Borgman of Lincoln; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Barb) Fisher of Wahoo; sister, Karen Neemann of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Carolyn Fisher of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Peters; parents, Robert Fisher and Mary Fisher; son-in-law, Galen Trecek; brother, Francis Fisher, brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Sharon Fisher; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Lewis Clegg and brother-in-law, LeRoy Neemann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Rand Langhorst celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then at the church on Saturday. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.