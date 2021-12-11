Joan R. Burger, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln Thursday afternoon, December 9th, 2021. Joan was born on August 22, 1934 in rural DeWitt to William and Lena (Tegeler) Brolhorst. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith on September 9th, 1934 at Trinity Lutheran Rural Wilber. She was confirmed in the same faith by Pastor Hein on August 24th, 1947. She attended Prairie Star School through 8th grade and graduated from DeWitt High in 1951. Joan married Leonard Burger, her high school sweetheart on April 5th, 1953. Their love endured for over 68 years. Joan started her career at Beatrice National Bank. Soon after, she and Leonard began their family and mom and farmwife became her lifetime role. Joan drove a school bus for Tri County Schools for almost 35 years, where she watched multiple generations board her bus. Over the years, she developed a respected cleaning business in homes, local businesses, and the high school. Joan was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church rural Beatrice where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday School teacher, a member of LWML, Ladies Aid, and volunteered with the Orphan Train and Braille Society. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 212, and a past 4-H leader. Joan loved to dance, especially polka dancing with her husband, bowling, gardening, sewing, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and could always be seen walking on the country roads for exercise. Most of all Joan loved to bake and was known throughout the area for her homemade bread, caramel rolls and twister donuts. It brought her joy to share her baked goods with students who rode her bus, her church community, neighbors, friends and family.