Joan White

Joan Simmelink White was born on July 1, 1930, in Jewell County Kansas to Glen and Agnes Simmelink. Joan departed this life peacefully on April 20, 2022. Joan was the oldest of three children, Joan, Jean, and Charles. Joan attended various country schools and graduated from Ionia High School in 1949. From there, she started her first job as a receptionist at the local REA office. From there, she was a dental assistant to Dr. Brown in Cawker City, KS. From there, she took a job as a telephone operator in Beloit, KS. In 1952, she met Dick White who was home on leave from the navy. Their relationship grew and in 1953 they were married in Norfolk Virginia at the Naval Base. She returned to Beloit after getting married and continued to work till Dick was Honorably Discharged from the Navy. After Dick's discharge, they moved to Omaha where Dick started barber school. While in Omaha two children were born, Brad 1956 and Brenda 1957. In 1958, the family moved to Fairbury to continue Dick's career. Shortly after moving, she became a Member of the Baptist church. In 1960, another son was born, Craig. Once Joan's children were in school, she went back to the workforce starting at Lally Manufacturing, Heritage Nursing Home, and finally Swingsters. She was an employee of Swingsters from 1972 to 1995 when she retired. Joan was a busy wife and mother who was always packed and ready to go to the Lake. The family spent countless years at Lovewell Lake remodeling a cabin, and fishing. Later in life, she found ways to keep her busy closer to home. She delivered Meals on Wheels in Fairbury and helped with funeral luncheons at the Baptist Church. She also found great joy in playing 10-point Pitch at various places in Fairbury. In 2014, Joan moved to Cedarwood Assisted Living in Fairbury and loved it there! As her health declined, she moved to Heritage Crossings in Geneva. During this time, Joan never complained about anything. She was always gracious and thankful for what she had.